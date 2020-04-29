With all school activities brought to a halt for the remainder of the school year, the traditions and ceremonies connected with the graduation of high school seniors were also brought to a halt. Everything from the newly created Robing Ceremony and the scholarship awards, to grad bash, prom and the graduation ceremony itself have all been cancelled or significantly altered this year.
While the graduating Class of 2020 and their families are bearing the most burden of this sacrifice, it is also the entire community that is the poorer for the absence of these traditions this year. Perhaps it was through feeling this that the entire community seems to be rallying behind a number of efforts designed to celebrate and recognize achievements of the Class of 2020.
Grad bash organizers have spearheaded an effort to have pennant style banners made, one for each graduate, that will be hung through town, most likely from lampposts. These will be printed with the name and a picture of the student. Another group is looking into having lawn signs made up for each graduating student. Several businesses have adorned their front windows with messages for their graduate, or for the entire Class of 2020.
A special Facebook page has been created “Adopt A Senior Sierra County.” The thrust of this is to get every graduating student to be adopted by one or more people from the community. Families of students are encouraged to post pictures of their graduate, along with a write up briefly describing them, their accomplishments, dreams and desires. Others in the community have been adopting them. They can then offer words of encouragement, small gifts or other ways of recognizing and lending a hand. No obligations, just whatever they and the families involved feel appropriate.
KCHS Radio has started a Senior Shout Out where seniors can call in a brief announcement and shout out to say who they are, their accomplishments, interests or activities and future plans as well as a thank you to their families, teachers or any person or group they want to thank. These will be aired on the radio throughout May. Seniors still needing to record their announcement should call 575-894-2400.
