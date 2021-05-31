Returning to tradition for Memorial Day 2021, members of the area’s veterans service organizations joined for a series of special ceremonies Monday, May 31 to honor all servicemen and women who have given their lives in service of the United States. First gathering at Truth or Consequences’ Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery, the morning’s event would move on to hold short memorial and wreath laying events at the Hot Springs Cemetery and T-or-C’s Veterans Memorial Park, before concluding with a final wreath laying upon the waters of the Rio Grande at Rotary Park, for those lost at sea.
Citizens of the City of Elephant Butte also honored Memorial Day with the community’s inspiring American Flag display along Butte Boulevard.
