Sierra County got welcome news when the latest county by county COVID-19 numbers were released Wednesday. Our county is now at Level Green, a move that should inspire celebration and jubilation in all quarters.
For the period, January 26-February 8, our daily cases were 5.2 per 100,000, well under the requisite under 8 cases, and our 1.66 percent positivity rate was also well under the 5 percent threshold needed to achieve the “green” rating and with it a loosening of restrictions.
The entire community can take pride in the effort it has put forth to achieve this. Since the county by county restriction method was put in place, the citizens of Sierra County have been urged to get tested in order to help get the positivity rate down and do all the other things to accomplish this goal. Our motivation has been a healthier community and to help our small businesses survive, our schools reopen and our community and social life to push closer to normal. They are after all, our neighbors, our friends, our Sierra County family.
Though Level Green still involves restrictions, they are at least, less burdensome than those we labored under just two short months ago when the color assigned our county was red.
So, keep up the good work, Sierra County and take a moment to celebrate our success. Enjoy a meal inside your favorite restaurant, go shopping without worrying if there are more than 25 percent capacity inside, and then maybe head to the park with 19 of your best friends. You’ve earned it.
