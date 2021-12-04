Welcoming the Christmas season with a number of outdoor gatherings, annual shopping opportunities and special events, Sierra County residents and visitors joined to set the holidays in motion Saturday, December 4.
Capping off the days activities was the 2021 Desert Lights Christmas Parade along Butte Boulevard in Elephant Butte. Earlier in the day, many made their way to Hillsboro for the Hillsboro Holiday gathering that focused shopping opportunities and musical entertainment all along the downtown corridor. Savvy Christmas shoppers also made their way to the community of Monticello, where the Monticello Holiday Store once opened in a new and inviting location, just off the main plaza.
By all accounts, community residents and others taking in the day’s many activities and gatherings were delighted with the opportunity to embrace a little joy together in celebration of the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.