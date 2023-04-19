Sierra County Commissioners unanimously approved a new solid waste ordinance (No. 23-002), during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, April 18. This measure establishes a franchise for the county over solid waste management and solidifies both residential and commercial regulations.
Commissioners later attended to a number of proposed agreements aimed at both streamlining services and bolstering county assets. Board members unanimously endorsed a new service agreement with Sierra Vista Hospital. A long term effort, this measure combines all hospital services required by the county, and related fees, into a single agreement.
