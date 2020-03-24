Due to the Coronavirus, area local governments prearranged a food distribution system for the community. Food is available to residents on an as needed basis. If you do not have enough food to last a week and are unable to go to a grocery store, email food@sierraco.org or call the county administrative office 894-6215. The email should include your name, address, phone number, and the number of people in the home.
The system is intended to provide food to elderly, disabled or impoverished individuals or families that cannot physically go to a grocery store or do not have the financial resources to purchase groceries, and do not have at least a week of food available at home.
Please do not hoard food or hygiene products, grocery stores are open and food is plentiful in the community.
For the latest information, visit the County’s website at www.sierraco.org
