With livestock and horse show entries completed late last week, officials and volunteers organizing the 2022 Sierra County Fair are now turning attention toward prepping the fairgrounds for next week. All booth construction and preliminary setup is scheduled to be finished early Tuesday, October 4, before the gates open to welcome contestants and spectators for the 1 pm start of this year’s Hot Springs Rodeo Association’s Queen Contest and follow up horsemanship competition. 

•Activities and a full schedule of events will begin in earnest Wednesday, October 5. Starting at 8 am, the morning hours will center on the arrival of exhibits, livestock weigh-ins and other necessities. At noon, livestock exhibitors will be gathering for a mandatory meeting and at 3 pm, the exhibit building will be closed for the judging of booths and exhibit entries. 

