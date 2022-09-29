With livestock and horse show entries completed late last week, officials and volunteers organizing the 2022 Sierra County Fair are now turning attention toward prepping the fairgrounds for next week. All booth construction and preliminary setup is scheduled to be finished early Tuesday, October 4, before the gates open to welcome contestants and spectators for the 1 pm start of this year’s Hot Springs Rodeo Association’s Queen Contest and follow up horsemanship competition.
•Activities and a full schedule of events will begin in earnest Wednesday, October 5. Starting at 8 am, the morning hours will center on the arrival of exhibits, livestock weigh-ins and other necessities. At noon, livestock exhibitors will be gathering for a mandatory meeting and at 3 pm, the exhibit building will be closed for the judging of booths and exhibit entries.
Wednesday evening, the fair’s first full day will close out at the Old Sale Ring with the Rabbit/Cavy Shows, beginning at 5 pm, and the ever-popular Horse Show at the City Arena, beginning at 6 pm.
•Thursday morning, October 6, the fairground gates will again open at 8 am, initiating a full schedule of livestock shows and showmanship competitions. Beginning at 8 am, the Old Sale Ring will feature County-bred Barrow, Market Swine and Breeding Gilt events, followed by the Pee Wee Pig Show. Starting at 11 am, the County-bred Goat, Market Meat Goat Show, Pygmy Goat and Pee Wee Goat Show will be presented at the Pavilion Show Ring. Wednesday afternoon’s line up offers a Rabbit Showmanship competition starting at the Old Sale Ring at 1 pm, followed by organized Kids Games at 2 pm. Beginning at 4 pm, this venue will host the 2022 Poultry Show and at 5 pm, competition in remaining Horse Show events will kick off at the City Arena.
•Events slated for Friday, October 7 begin with an 8 am start up of the County-bred Lamb, Market Lamb, Breeding Sheep Show and Pee Wee Lamb Show at the Pavilion Show Ring. At 11 am, the always exciting Corn Hole Tournament will be kicking off, as preparations focus on setting the stage for a 5 pm startup of this year’s Breeding Beef, County-bred Steer, Market Steer Show and showmanship competitions at the Pavilion Show Ring. Friday’s festivities will be capped off with the annual Junior Livestock Dance from 8 to 10 pm.
•Saturday, October 8, the fairgrounds and exhibit building will once again open at 8am, welcoming another full day of events and activities. Beginning just after the gates open, Senior Round Robin Showmanship competition will kick off at the Pavilion Show Ring, as preparations are being made for the 2022 Junior Livestock Sale. The City Arena will host a Team Sorting competition starting at noon, and at 1 pm, patrons will be invited to participate in this year’s Cow Patty Bingo at the Old Sale Ring. Saturday’s festivities will culminate with a Buyer’s Dinner at the Albert Lyons Event Center at 6 pm, followed at 7 pm by the crowning of the 2022 Sierra County Fair Court at the Pavilion Show Ring, and at 7:30 pm, the Junior Livestock Sale will conclude the day’s schedule.
•The 2022 Sierra County Fair will draw to a close Sunday, October 9, with the gates opening at 9 am and the always delightful Dog and Pet Shows starting up at the Pavilion Show Ring at 10 am. This will be the last opportunity for patrons to tour the exhibit building, with the release of this year’s entries and disassembling booths scheduled to begin at noon.
•With a full offering of events, and for the first time in two years a full array of exhibits, the 2022 Sierra County Fair promises to excite, delight and impress. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to tour the fairgrounds, join in the games and festivities, or to otherwise just appreciate the best that Sierra County has to offer. Further information about the 2022 Sierra County Fair, including event schedules and much more may be found online by visiting the fair board’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SierraCountyFair/, and/or the Sierra County Events page located at https://sierracountynewmexico.info/annualevent/sierra-county-fair/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.