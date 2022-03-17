The Sierra County Arts Council (SCAC) will host its annual membership party Saturday, March 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grapes Gallery to show its appreciation for the support of the community.
As in years past, the party will feature catered food and complimentary beverages, with danceable music from Santa Fe’s “Blues Revue.” The evening will be topped off by a performance by new Sierra County residents, Nick and Lindsay D. Williams.
The party is an opportunity to hear about upcoming SCAC events, renew yearly memberships and enjoy mingling with friends and neighbors from the Truth or Consequences arts community. The event is free to SCAC members, and non-members are welcome to attend for a $20 donation.
Grapes Gallery is located at 407-409 Main Street in Truth or Consequences.
