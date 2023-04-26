Held this year on Friday, April 14, Ag Day is dedicated to the children of our community. Our hope is to demonstrate many aspects of the agricultural industry to the youth that attend.

The event strives to enrich these children by touching their hearts and showing them where their food, clothing and shelter come from. We plant a seed of encouragement, water it with knowledge, and shed light on the many diverse areas of agriculture. We understand the importance of teaching the younger generation about agriculture and the annual Ag Day” allows us the opportunity to reach many of the children in our own community. 

