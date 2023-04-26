Held this year on Friday, April 14, Ag Day is dedicated to the children of our community. Our hope is to demonstrate many aspects of the agricultural industry to the youth that attend.
The event strives to enrich these children by touching their hearts and showing them where their food, clothing and shelter come from. We plant a seed of encouragement, water it with knowledge, and shed light on the many diverse areas of agriculture. We understand the importance of teaching the younger generation about agriculture and the annual “Ag Day” allows us the opportunity to reach many of the children in our own community.
We were excited to host approximately 250 students from Truth or Consequences Elementary School and 100 from Arrey Elementary School. Thanks to all the FFA students who led groups and helped throughout the day! A special thanks to Shane Neeley and the boys for cooking delicious hot dogs (sponsored by the NM Beef Council). Thank you also to our awesome 4-H Council Officers and Sierra County Fair Queen Court for all their help.
A very special Thank You to all our presenters: Sierra Co Farm Bureau – ”Feeding the Farm,” Travis Day – “Growing Chile in NM,” Megan Lanford –Poultry Production, Chamiza Cowbelles – Beef Byproducts, NMSU ICAN – Jeni Neeley – “Oranges, Fresh vs Juice,” NRCS – Rain Simulation, Sierra/Caballo Soil & Water Conservation Districts – Pollinator/Soil Health, Joe McDonald – “We Need Bees,” Dave Molsbee – Taxidermy, Mary Esther Grider – “History of NM Brands,” NM Farm & Ranch Museum – “All About Wool,” Arenas Valley Animal Clinic, NM Game & Fish, Slash Ranch – Cattle Transportation, Winston Leggins 4-H – “What 4-H Can Do 4 You,” Southwest Border Food Protection & Emergency Preparedness Center – Biosecurity, NMSU Doña Ana Extension – “A Maze-ing Corn,” NMSU Extension – Ag Technology, 4-H members Kameron & Belemey Gonzales – Goat/Sheep Care, 4-H member Adan Marta – Roping Demonstration, 4-H members Elaina Mays & Cora Marta – Horse Care, 4-H member Brysyn Rodriguez – Rabbit Care, 4-H members Addyson Castillo and Jewelysa Requejo – Cattle Care.
The Annual Ag Day event is hosted by NMSU Sierra County Extension Service and the Sierra Soil & Water Conservation District.
