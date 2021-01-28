During her report at the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board’s January 28 regular meeting, Director of Quality Cindy Johnson (above) pointed to Sierra County on the latest COVID-19 restriction map and noted the community successfully achieved a reduced Yellow rating the previous evening. This will allow many health restrictions on local business operations and activities to be eased over the coming days.
In addition to welcoming this news, governing board members went on to review ongoing COVID-19 testing procedures and results, as well as received an update regarding present treatment options available through SVH.
•With a unanimous vote, the governing board approved an approximate $24,000 expenditure to acquire a dedicated behavioral health assessment focusing on clarifying mental health services needs in Sierra County and neighboring communities throughout the region. The goal of this study is to identify local services and area needs, to allow SVH an opportunity to not only support currents services, but to hopefully fill service voids now present in the area.
•The afternoon’s session further included a review of November and December 2020 financial summaries, standard board reports and the introduction of SVH’s new Chief Nursing Officer, Sheila Adams.
