With owner Marianne Blaue doing the honors Friday, October 7, the formal red ribbon was dutifully cut, officially welcoming the much-anticipated “re”-opening of SideKixx Bar and Restaurant, located at 820 North Cedar Street in Truth or Consequences. The proprietors of the popular Truth or Consequences Brewing Company recently opted to purchase and revitalize the former Point Blanc Winery and Bedroxx Bowling Alley. The Friday ribbon cutting celebrated the official opening of the establishment’s bar and restaurant, and a promise for the return bowling alley operations before the end of this calendar year. The SideKixx Bar and Restaurant is now open for business Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-9 pm and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-10 pm. Further information about SideKixx is available by texting or phoning Marianne at 206-406-2629, or by email at marianne@torcbeer.  

