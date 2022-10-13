With owner Marianne Blaue doing the honors Friday, October 7, the formal red ribbon was dutifully cut, officially welcoming the much-anticipated “re”-opening of SideKixx Bar and Restaurant, located at 820 North Cedar Street in Truth or Consequences. The proprietors of the popular Truth or Consequences Brewing Company recently opted to purchase and revitalize the former Point Blanc Winery and Bedroxx Bowling Alley. The Friday ribbon cutting celebrated the official opening of the establishment’s bar and restaurant, and a promise for the return bowling alley operations before the end of this calendar year. The SideKixx Bar and Restaurant is now open for business Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-9 pm and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-10 pm. Further information about SideKixx is available by texting or phoning Marianne at 206-406-2629, or by email at marianne@torcbeer.
SIDEKIXX OPENS!
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- SIDEKIXX OPENS!
- Tiger Football In Wet And Wild Victory In Tiger Stadium
- Volleyball Defends Den In Home Win
- Tiger Volleyball Defeats Silver In The Den
- Baca
- Water Upgrades Begin As Problems Persist
- New Space Plate Proposed
- Tigers Overwhelm Chiefs In Home Victory
- T-or-C Postpones Solar Ordinance Action
- TCMS Tigers Fall In Tiger Stadium
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:11 AM
Sunset: 06:37:47 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:57 AM
Sunset: 06:36:33 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:13:43 AM
Sunset: 06:35:21 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 87%
Sunrise: 07:14:30 AM
Sunset: 06:34:09 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Rain. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 07:15:17 AM
Sunset: 06:32:57 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:16:04 AM
Sunset: 06:31:47 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:16:52 AM
Sunset: 06:30:38 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.