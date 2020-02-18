Our high school debit card gives back with every transaction! On February 6, Lee Ann Tooley (left), Vice President/T-or-C Branch Manager presents Rebecca Bartoo, HSHS Vice Principal a check for $1,466.80 for the 2019 fourth quarter activity. The bank has donated nearly $20,000 since the program’s inception in 2014. With these funds the school recently purchased furniture for the atrium and cafeteria as these areas serve as hubs for students. New and existing customers are encouraged to stop by the bank and request a HSHS Tiger Card.
