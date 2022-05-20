Though hardly a newcomer to our schools, T-or-C Middle School recently welcomed its new Principal, Shirley Muncy to the school’s classrooms and hallways. One thing that made blending in a new face at the helm was that Ms. Muncy had previously been serving as Assistant Principal at the school throughout the current school year.
Many of the students now in middle school will recognize her from her years spent teaching them at T-or-C Elementary School, where she taught, first as a substitute and then as a fully tenured teacher over the past 10 years.
A graduate of Magdalena High, Ms. Muncy was active in the FFA and volleyball and was what she described as “a cheer team hopeful.” After graduation, she met her husband while attending NMSU. Putting her college plans on pause, she married and started a family, which grew to three children, and now, three grandchildren as well.
On returning to college, Ms. Muncy earned her degree and teaching certification at Hobbs, and later, her Master’s in Education Administration at Eastern New Mexico University.
Shirley related to us how one day while she was filling in as a substitute at TCES, she got a call from Hank Hopkins, who was then the principal. He needed her be a one-on-one educational assistant in Special Education, “just for a little while.” That lasted three years, after which she became secretary for the school, still under Hank Hopkins guidance.
Ms. Muncy tells us that working as the secretary at the school was incredibly valuable. “In that position,” she told us, “I learned so much, about the kids, about the families and community, and everything about how the school functioned.” She held that position for five years, before returning to the classroom to teach for seen more years before being tapped to join the leadership team of the middle school as assistant principal.
When not working, in those fleeting moments of free time, Ms. Muncy enjoys spending time with family, with her children and those three grandchildren. She and her husband, employed with SmithCo, live in Cuchillo where they have a ranch with about 80 head of cattle and acreage under cultivation for oats and wheat.
Though of course she has an office at the school, she prefers to be out in the halls and in the classrooms, or the outdoors areas of the campus, where the kids are. Their education, their well-being, safety and happiness are her top priority.
Asked about her vision for the school Ms. Muncy thought a moment, then turning to the large circular window that graces one of the walls of her office and looking out to the courtyard where a few students were passing through from one class to another, she told us. “I look for consistency for these kids. I want them to have something positive here at school, something they look forward to that they want to engage in and be a part of. I want to find and build that. There is an energy and excitement when children are engaged in and enjoying learning. I look forward to the challenge that comes with this job. It’s an excellent team here, teachers, staff and in the office, and of course with the children. Together, we can change things for the better and be proud of what we have done.”
