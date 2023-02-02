This past Sunday, January 29, the Truth or Consequences Animal Shelter was both lucky and pleased to welcome Jordan's Way to the facility for a live fundraiser. Volunteers with Jordon’s Way are currently conducting a 50 state national tour to raise awareness for animal shelters. This special program delivers live online events to enhance facility sponsored celebrations with games, challenges and many other fun activities. A recognized success, Jordon’s Way has thus far raised over $4 million to support community shelters all across the US.
Sunday’s event at the T-or-C Animal Shelter was amazing! So many volunteers showed up and everyone helped to make the event even more successful than anyone imagined it could be.
The animal shelter’s staff was excited to partner with the Sierra County Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) for this very special fundraiser. SCARS has assisted operations so much over the past several years, regularly stepping forth to help with the spaying and neutering of shelter animals.
Sunday’s live online event encouraged a large number of people to donate through PayPal, and the on-site festivities attracted many area residents and visitors to the shelter. Generous donations were made by numerous private citizens and many local businesses. The shelter animals (and staff) are no doubt very lucky to have such an amazing community of support.
At last count, Sunday’s Jordon’s Way event raised a little over $5,000. This placed the shelter very close, but not quite to its ultimate goal of $7,000. Donations are still being accepted and the shelter’s staff will cheerfully welcome any assistance that will help us reach our ultimate goal.
A portion of the funds raised during Sunday’s event will be directed to SCARS, to help them continue to spay and neuter animals (for the both shelter and the community). The remaining funds will go towards food for shelter animals, additional spaying or neutering, as well for shelter improvements.
The T-or-C Animal Shelter’s staff shares a big thank you to all of those who offered donations, as well as to all the volunteers and guests that joined to make Sunday’s fundraiser a big success. The staff is also very excited to announce that Jordan's Way will be coming back to the shelter for another special event, next year!
Further details about ways to donate, as well as other information about Sunday’s event or shelter operations is available by phoning 575-894-4556, or stopping by the animal shelter at 1101 Cedar Street, Building C.
