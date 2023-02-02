This past Sunday, January 29, the Truth or Consequences Animal Shelter was both lucky and pleased to welcome Jordan's Way to the facility for a live fundraiser. Volunteers with Jordon’s Way are currently conducting a 50 state national tour to raise awareness for animal shelters. This special program delivers live online events to enhance facility sponsored celebrations with games, challenges and many other fun activities. A recognized success, Jordon’s Way has thus far raised over $4 million to support community shelters all across the US. 

Sunday’s event at the T-or-C Animal Shelter was amazing! So many volunteers showed up and everyone helped to make the event even more successful than anyone imagined it could be.

