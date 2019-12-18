Students at Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Elementary School welcomed a very special guest for a Christmas breakfast Saturday, December 7, as Santa Claus worked a visit to Sierra County into his busy holiday schedule. Approximately 250 people turned out to join in the special event, which featured pancakes and bacon for breakfast, and an opportunity for students to share their personal Christmas wishes with Old Saint Nick. By all accounts, the Saturday morning gathering was a complete success, as T-or-C Elementary raised $800 for future activities and everyone on hand received a full serving of Christmas spirit. This special holiday opportunity would not have been possible without the assistance put forth by the elementary school’s kitchen staff and a host of other volunteer elves. School officials extend a sincere thank you to everyone involved with the holiday breakfast and a Merry Christmas to all their students and families throughout Sierra County.
