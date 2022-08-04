Continuing local participation with the now 38-year old nationwide National Night Out program, law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters, emergency responders, and representatives from a wide range of services in place throughout Sierra County welcomed families and community members to the Albert Lyons Event Center for a festive gathering Tuesday evening, August 2. 

Citizens turning out for the evening’s offering were presented with a host of friendly smiles, and a wide array of tabletop displays manned by at least 25 participating agencies and organizations. This line up provided guests with a wealth of valuable information and support guidance, along with food, snacks, treats, a variety of fun games, a colorful and exciting bounce house, as well as music and an ever-popular dunking booth.  

