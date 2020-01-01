As part of the New Mexico State Park’s annual First Day Hike program, officials with Elephant Butte Lake State Park and the Bureau of Reclamation opened the Elephant Butte Dam for pedestrians Wednesday, January 1. With Mother Nature providing plenty of sunshine to ward off the morning’s chill, the New Year’s Day opportunity encouraged a steady stream of Sierra County residents and visitors to begin 2020 with a modest hike in the company of friends and neighbors and canine companions. The roadway across Elephant Butte Dam has been closed for many years. This annual event provides a rare chance for citizens to gain an unclose look at the historic structure, while also taking in the many unique views and perspectives available along the dam’s crest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.