Following a lengthy discussion Wednesday, February 17, Elephant Butte City Councilors approved a motion to seek available New Mexico Finance Authority Colonias Infrastructure Fund revenue to further develop the community’s sewer system. Acting ahead of a March 3 submission deadline, councilors recognized the need to pursue a “shovel-ready” initiative. In this regard, the board chose the next phase of wastewater development and its associated environmental considerations, rather than the planned expansion of Warm Springs Boulevard, which is also designed and ready to move forward but not as likely to receive the state support.
•Council members approved two measures relating to the city’s volunteer fire department. In endorsing Resolution No. 20-21-117 councilors accepted $61,000 in reimbursements to the department for wildland fire responses. With a stipulation that critical equipment remains in or very near the city, the board also approved the submission of State Forestry Resource Plan rate sheets, which will allow for future reimbursements for similar wildland fire support.
•The February 17 council meeting further included board approval of a renewed code of ethics provision for elected officials and city staff, endorsement of a measure to finalize summary of CARES Act revenue, and learned of a recent effort to repair numerous bridges at the Sierra Del Rio golf course.
