In recognition of National Recovery Month, Sierra County is having a ‘Recovery, Festival of Hope, and Resource Event’ on Sept. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center 400 W. Fourth Ave. in Truth or Consequences.
Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.
