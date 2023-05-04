The graduating class, donning caps and gowns to walk the halls of the schools, especially the elementary schools, is a tradition nearly as old and honored as graduation itself. To excite and inspire the youngest of our students with what they too will one day grow up and into sends a message of aspiration and achievement as much as it does a message of love.
The Hot Springs High graduating class of 2023 went from school to school today, May 4, to walk the halls of each school in the district. They greeted the younger Tigers with smiles and sometimes hugs. Some soon to be graduates saw teachers that had taught and inspired them years before.
