Rotary Essay Contest.jpg

The Rotary Club of T-or-C conducted an essay contest for Hot Springs High School seniors that attended the Club’s “Don't Meth with Us” program when they were in the Fifth grade (seven years earlier). Graduates Lizbeth Olivarez and Buddy Neeley were selected as the “Senior Essay Contest” winners and were each awarded a check for $500. Each essay was required to contain a theme that expressed how the program positively impacted their life. Both graduates plan on applying their award toward furthering their education. From l-to-r: Rotarian Mario DiGesu (Program Coordinator), Lizbeth Olivarez, and Buddy Neeley.

