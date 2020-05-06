While COVID-19 health restrictions have halted most activities within T-or-C’s Senior Center complex, contractors have moved forward on a planned renovation project for the facility’s roof. Funded by a Grant acquired through the senior center, the effort is addressing the entire building, shoring up the roof for the senior center’s offices and meal site, as well as for the city commission’s chambers. As city commissioners gathered inside for a special session May 4, contracted crew members were noted to be busy at work.
Senior Center Gets Renewed Roof
Chuck Wentworth
