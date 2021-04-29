Senate Republican leaders sent a follow-up letter to State Auditor Brian Colón April 16, requesting an update on his investigation into alleged misuses of taxpayer dollars by the governor and her staff.
In February, a KOB 4 Investigates Team story revealed thousands of dollars in receipts for personal expenses and the purchase of alcohol, Wagyu beef, and tuna steaks. On March 4, Senate Republicans called for a special audit of the governor’s Contingency Fund, and on the same day, the Auditor announced that his office had opened an “examination.”
“As legislators, we are responsible for appropriating taxpayer dollars and New Mexicans expect them to be spent responsibly and for their intended purpose,” said Senator Greg Baca (District 29-Bernalillo and Valencia). “The governor’s use of these funds for personal, lavish purchases was obviously inappropriate and after more than a month, we are anxious to see the Auditor’s findings.”
“No elected official is above the law and the auditor has an obligation to protect public funds,” added Senator Craig Brandt (District 40-Sandoval). “State law clearly defines allowable expenditures from this contingency fund. Expensive alcohol and steaks for the governor’s personal entertainment certainly do not qualify and the auditor must hold the governor accountable for her actions.”
