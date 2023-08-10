npr.brightspotcdn.jpg

The U.S. Senate on July 27 approved extending federal radiation exposure compensation to New Mexicans who suffered adverse health effects because of fallout from nuclear testing or while working in uranium mines after 1971.

Senators voted 61-37 to expand the list of those who are eligible for funds under the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in an amendment to this year’s military spending bill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.