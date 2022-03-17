New Mexico State Senator Crystal Diamond on March 11 announced her partnership with Emmy Award-winning journalist, Fanchon Stinger, co-founder of Grit & Grace, and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to present ten young women with a VIP experience at the PBR event in Albuquerque at The Pit on March 26, and an opportunity to win a Grit & Grace scholarship.
Grit & Grace is national non-profit organization that inspires and equips young women to achieve their dreams by providing lessons in leadership and mentorship. The organization partners with the PBR in cities across America to shine a national spotlight on young ladies who lead with courage, while honoring the fundamental success principles of family, faith, and freedom.
“My life is truly a story of grit and grace through faith,” said Singer. “I love the PBR because they honor the foundations of faith, family, and freedom, and I believe our young ladies need a place where they can connect and grow as courageous leaders.”
“I’m excited to partner with Grit & Grace Nation and the PBR to offer this unique and amazing opportunity to the young women of New Mexico,” added Sen. Diamond. “This effort to equip tough and compassionate female leaders who stand for faith, family, and freedom is what our communities need. It takes grit and grace to be a strong woman in today’s culture and I am proud to be a partner in this mission. Please share this opportunity with the young ladies in your families, churches, and communities, and help us make this event a great success.”
To qualify for the opportunity, applicants must be a current middle or high school aged girl and must submit a 90-second video discussing how they personally demonstrate courage and leadership in service activities, community projects, or agriculture innovation.
Areas of leadership can include, but are not limited to, service, personal growth, community, ministry, animal welfare, western sports, sports, tech and innovation, and/or the arts. Grit & Grace will select ten exceptional leaders based on their video and those selected will be invited as VIPs to the PBR Unleash The Beast event in Albuquerque on March 26 at The Pit. One VIP will then be selected as the winner. She will be awarded a custom Grit & Grace cowboy hat designed by American Hat Co. and her submission video will be played at the event. That winner will have an opportunity to qualify for the scholarship and internship opportunity awarded to the Grit & Grace Girl of the Year Winner, presented at the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in May.
To qualify, video applications must be submitted to https://gritandgracenation.org/video-submission/ by March 22, at 3 p.m.
Those selected for the PBR Unleash The Beast VIP experience will attend an exclusive two-hour reception before the event. The reception will include a meet and greet with PBR celebrities, bull riders, and special guests who will encourage the girls. The girls will also be given VIP Grit & Grace seating for the bull riding competition and winner presentation.
