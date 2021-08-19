In response to a letter from Republican legislators, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the launch of a wage supplement program for chile workers to help bridge the current labor shortage in the industry. The New Mexico Chile Association reports that the industry is lacking up to 1,350 seasonal employees to harvest this year’s crop. Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra), a co-author of the letter, responded with the following statement:
“We appreciate the governor’s response to our letter and her attention to the labor shortage for our state’s signature crop. While we cannot spend our way out of this problem, this temporary aid will help our family farms in desperate need of workers.
“Our agriculture industry is the backbone of our state’s economy,” added Diamond, “and for every community and family that relies on a strong chile harvest, this wage program represents a small step toward recovery.”
