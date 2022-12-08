The Deming Headlight broke the news on Monday, Nov. 28, that the city of Deming is launching an investigation into claims that meter readings for city water users were overcharged due to major leaks.
Alexi Jackson, the city's community services director, was the first public official to make the claim in reference to his own meter readings. He was placed on paid leave after making the allegations.
“Our community deserves the truth,” said Representative-Elect Jenifer Jones (District 32-Deming). “At a time when inflation is squeezing our rural communities for every dime, being overcharged for water is the last thing we should be worried about.”
“I anxiously await the results of the city audit,” added Sen. Crystal Diamond (District 35-Elephant Butte). “We trust our local governments to know our community best. If the allegations are true, not only did they fail their basic duty of service, they then placed the burden of their failure on the ratepayers of Deming.
“If the people of our community were overcharged for a city failure, they should be made whole immediately.”
