At approximately 10:15 pm Monday evening, April 26, a feeder line from Sierra Electric Cooperative’s (SEC) substation failed. This feeder provides service to the greater Elephant Butte area, as well as portions of the Cuchillo, Chloride and Winston communities.
After responding and troubleshooting the problem throughout the night, crews were eventually able to locate an underground fault in the system below the Sierra del Rio golf course. Once isolated, SEC team members were finally able to restore electrical service to all customers by approximately 6:30 am, Tuesday morning.
