By Durrae Johanek
Hot springs, rockhounding, geologic formations – all are a major part of Sierra County, but how much do we really know about them?
Local geology buff, Joshua Frankel, will present “Geology and Hot Springs: Rocks and Hot Water” on Wednesday, March 18, starting at 6 p.m. at Elephant Butte Lake State Park.
Frankel has had a love of geology since childhood and was the founder of SCRAGS (Sierra County Gem and Rock Society). He’ll tell how geology was key in creating the hot springs Truth or Consequences was originally named for and how the geology of our area has made it popular for rockhounders. In fact, if you have a rock that’s been sitting in the back of your closet – too interesting to throw away but no idea what it is – bring it along; he’ll do his best to identify it. Or you can just ooh and aah at his personal samples of turquoise.
This next session is the last of the park’s six winter lectures, so don’t miss it. Refreshments will be served. For more information call the park at 575-744-5923, ext. 0. Lectures are free and open to all.
