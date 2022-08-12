IMG_2102.JPG

Elephant Butte City Council members assembled for a special meeting Friday morning, August 12, and in short order, joined in unanimous approval of a sale agreement with MBDB LLC, a New York limited liability company, for the Sierra del Rio Golf Course. 

After meeting the previous week and acknowledging a few remaining items to be addressed, councilors returned to the proposed sale agreement Friday morning. Opting to forego any further closed-door discussion, board members expressed a readiness to proceed and quickly rendered a motion to approve the sale.

