Elephant Butte City Council members assembled for a special meeting Friday morning, August 12, and in short order, joined in unanimous approval of a sale agreement with MBDB LLC, a New York limited liability company, for the Sierra del Rio Golf Course.
After meeting the previous week and acknowledging a few remaining items to be addressed, councilors returned to the proposed sale agreement Friday morning. Opting to forego any further closed-door discussion, board members expressed a readiness to proceed and quickly rendered a motion to approve the sale.
According to the purchase agreement, the City of Elephant Butte will receive one million dollars for the property and $50,000 for other onsite assets at closing.
The Sierra del Rio Golf Course and clubhouse facility was effectively deeded to the city in 2017, and Friday’s action will now free the municipality from ownership obligations that have posed many managerial and financial hurdles over the past five years.
•The morning’s special session also included the appointment of Fire Chief John Mascaro to serve as a city representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board and an unanimous vote to approve Ordinance No. 203, which amends and/or combines existing ordinances concerning outdoor lighting.
