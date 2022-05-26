After months of rigorous investigation by the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), multiple arrest warrants were obtained in connection to the trafficking of fentanyl in Sierra County.
SCSO partnered with local law enforcement agencies May 24 to conduct an apprehension operation to take the suspects into custody. Those agencies include the New Mexico State Police narcotics division, Truth or Consequences Police Department, New Mexico Game and Fish, Sierra County DWI/misdemeanor compliance, and Sierra County Detention Facility.
The operation saw a total of 14 arrest warrants obtained by SCSO Lt. Joshua Baker for racketeering, conspiracy to racketeering, drug trafficking, and numerous other criminal charges. The operation led to the apprehension of 12 of the 14 suspects sought by the sheriff’s office, two search warrants being executed, and the seizure of 83 fentanyl pills. This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office expects more arrests in the coming weeks.
The two subjects who were not taken into custody are not considered a danger to the community but are still actively being sought.
The sheriff’s office is dedicated to the safety of our community and will continue to actively pursue any and all persons involved in illegal activity and drug trafficking within our community.
The following persons were taken into custody as a result of this operation:
Adrian T. Rea, 37, was already in custody for separate charges, was booked on a District Court warrant for racketeering, conspiracy to racketeering, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), conspiracy to trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, bribery or intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to bribery or intimidation of a witness, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving or transferring stolen property; firearm.
Tanya Atencio, 46; Ramona Garcia, 35; Jennessa Garcia, 26; Ronda Tijerina, 32; Eduardo Perez, 30; Shania Smith, 25; Jeannie Smith, 58; and Tyler Coslin, 30 were all taken into custody on a District Court warrant for racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Risela Clark, 30, was taken into custody on a District Court warrant for bribery or intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy to bribery or intimidation of witness.
Jesus Barron, 38, was taken into custody on a District Court warrant for racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. Barron will additionally be charged with trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl).
Amanda Stone, 28, was taken into custody on a District Court warrant for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to trafficking a controlled substance, and receiving stolen property (firearm).
