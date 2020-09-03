As the Labor Day weekend approaches, our elementary students readying to in-school learning, as the schools begin entering into the hybrid model. Under the current pandemic public health restrictions, at that time, all elementary students can resume in-school instruction if several requirements are met. Our district has met all requirements for reentry and in planning to begin using our hybrid model beginning Tuesday, September 8.
The current guidelines for reentry include, the district having a reentry plan that has been approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). The plan calls for no more than 50 percent occupancy in schools and classrooms, with students able to work in classrooms with at least 6 foot spacing. The plan must be implemented to account for instruction, social-emotional learning, and family communications and engagement. The hybrid plan must have safety and support measures in place with PPE ad cleaning supplies, cleaning procedures established and rapid response procedures. Our district has had its hybrid model approved since July. In short, it will split the student body of each school into two groups alphabetically by last name, A-L and M-Z. One group will attend school Monday and Tuesday, the other on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be used for teacher planning and prep, and cleaning of the classrooms. Because the numbers of students at Arrey Elementary who opted for in-school learning allows, it will be able to have all students both groups attend all four days. Families of all students at all schools have the option to attend 100 percent virtual rather than participating in the in-school hybrid model. Those electing to do this must commit to their choice for the entire semester, through the Christmas break.
There was good news last week, with the arrival of the iPads ordered by the district nearly two months ago. By the end of the week, 170 had been distributed, one for each pre-K and kindergarten student, bringing them all the technology needed for the virtual learning environment we are currently engaged in. The first 600 laptops are currently being imaged to set them up with all necessary software, and should arrive this week, following Labor Day. These will be distributed to students first grade through sixth grade. The final consignment of laptops should follow shortly thereafter, which will go to seventh through twelfth graders.
Once all the devices have been received and distributed, one of the remaining technology issues is connectivity, that is, internet access for students to be able to do their work. Some areas in the county have little if any internet signal, and regardless of location, there are families that either have no or limited access. Families with multiple children in school can find kids competing for bandwidth.
Helping to address this problem, the schools have created internet hotspots at each school building, accessible from parking lots or playgrounds. The T-or-C Public Library has a similar arrangement. In Elephant Butte, the Church at the Butte has made space in the church available, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for parents and students who need space and access to do schoolwork. There are other options in the community becoming available all the time. Parents or students with questions about other options should call their school or ask a teacher during a class session.
Through the first two weeks of the school year, being 100 percent in virtual learning, the schools of course encountered plenty of minor problems and issues in getting both the technology working properly and all teachers and students up to speed with it. Blazing brand-new pathways of learning and teaching is something novel and challenging for everyone involved. In her weekly remarks on KCHS Radio, schools’ superintendent Dr. Segura said that one upside of all this is that there is so much support and outreach between teachers and other staff to help each other.
Dr. Segura also emphasized the importance of some of the simple things can make the biggest difference. “Communication is so important,” she said. “If parents have questions or problems, please reach out to us. Talk with your child’s teachers, call the schools, we all are continuously discovering ways of overcoming these new challenges.”
To facilitate communication, in addition to a weekly radio interview, Dr. Segura is posting a regular video production on the schools’ web page where she can discuss ongoing developments. This can be found at www.torcschools.net.
Because the second Monday of the month is Labor Day, the September school board meeting will be held Monday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. The public will be able to attend the meeting virtually, on Zoom.
