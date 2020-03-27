The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) announced Friday morning that schools statewide would be closed for the rest of the school year. Local district’s boards, superintendents and administrative staff were tasked with developing and implementing continuous learning plans that would ensure seniors could graduate, and all other students could complete their grade level. The state has extended through mid-June the time students would have to complete their work.
Grab and go meals program remains the same. Central offices and schools’ staffs will be working on adjusting the current The Home Bound School Work program. Details can for each class, grade by grade, can be found at torcschools1.schooldesk.net under “Site Shortcuts.”
With spring break ending and staff reporting on Monday, there will be ongoing changes and additions to the Home Bound School Work program, and a host of other issues arising from this change in the school year developed Monday and going forward.
NMPED wanted to stress that seniors WILL still be able to complete their courses and graduate. Colleges and Universities statewide and across the country are in the process of adjusting their own requirements and application schedules to reflect current developments.
Both at the state level and locally here in Sierra County, school officials appreciate the patience shown by all affected, and the willingness so many have shown to step up, volunteering and providing service wherever they can or take on additional duties to help to meet these challenges.
Details of will be announced as soon as they are available, on KCHS Radio 101.9 FM, here on gpkmedia.com and on the Sentinel/KCHS Radio Facebook page.
