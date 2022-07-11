At the end of the July 11 meeting of the school district board of education, after returning from executive session, Board President Christine LaFont read the following press release.
“The Truth or Consequences Board of Education is saddened to announce the resignation of Dr. Channell Segura after two years of service to our district. She will be stepping down on August 5 and will be moving to her new position as Chief of Schools at the Albuquerque Public School District. Although our school year will be just beginning when this occurs, she has all confidence that we are set up for a strong start and a highly productive year Sr. Segura has been a strong leader during times of tremendous volatility and stress, has implemented programs to create equity and has raised expectations to create a culture of care within our district Dr. Segura is leaving large shoes to fill but we will immediately begin a search for our next superintendent and fully expect to find someone equally talented and passionate about education. We wish her well on her future endeavors.”
In her remarks after the announcement Dr. Segura said that while she loved the community and the schools, their staff and especially the students, she had to consider the needs of her family. “For the last two years,” she said. “Matt, my husband and I have had to live apart, with his business based in Santa Fe. He has had to live apart from his children and they have had to live apart from their father.” While fighting back the tears, she spoke of her love of the community, which will always remain a second home to the entire family. “I have been very happy here. We are not selling our house here,” she said. “We love it here, T-or-C, Elephant Butte, the people and communities and this will always remain one of our favorite places to be.”
Dr. Segura had praise for the staff she has worked closest with, at the School’s Central Services Office, as well as the staff and faculty in place at each of the schools. “We have an incredible team in place, and I have every confidence in them. We’ve done some innovative things here, outside the box. Building a culture of care where we can all lean on and support each other. We have always put the kids first”
Dr. Barbara Pearlman spoke for more than just herself when she said how important the work was that Dr. Segura had begun, and how deeply she would be missed. “I have been inspired by your leadership. Our promise to you is that we will keep moving forward, on the path you set and not go back. You will be missed.”
