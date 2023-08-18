The Superintendent, Human Resources Department, and others at Central Services of the T-or-C Municipal School District, spent the summer putting in overtime and getting the work done. The most important work was making sure the schools were ready to open and hit the ground running on day one. One of the biggest tasks was in filling at least 25 open positions going into the summer break. Teaching positions, key administrators and other staff all needed to be recruited.
Schools around the country have experienced record turnover, with teachers and other staff either moving out of districts or leaving the profession in high numbers. Filling those vacancies is a monumental challenge.
With at least 25 positions open going into the summer break, not including substitute teacher and substitute bus driver positions, the school headed into week two of the current school year with just eight open faculty and staff positions, not including substitute teachers and bus drivers, positions that are always in flux. Many coaching positions, including several head coach positions were also open. Currently across 18 Tiger sports teams, all head coaching positions have been filled, with only four assistant coach spots needing to be filled.
These are no small accomplishments for our school district. Between the nationwide labor shortage and professionals having such a wide range of choices in locations, for our small school district, in a rural New Mexico county to attract and fill so many open spots is remarkable. That so many were willing to relocate here is a tribute both to our community and in the recruiting efforts of our school district’s administrators. Our schools have attracted highly qualified people from as far away as Mississippi, Georgia and even American Samoa.
In all, there were 11 who moved to Sierra County from locations all across the country. This presented a challenge, finding suitable housing. As many people in the community have observed and commented on, this is a very difficult task in the current housing market. Local real estate agent Cheryl Shipley stepped in, and working with the school district’s Human Resources team, was able to find suitable housing for every one of the new staff. Some are already purchasing homes in the area. Those newcomers to Sierra County that we have spoken with have remarked at how open and welcoming the community is.
With all the new faces we will be seeing at the schools and in the shops and other places around Sierra County, let’s all be sure to make them feel welcome and to help in any way we can for them to feel at home here. After all, it’s our children they came here to serve.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Beyond filling open positions, there was plenty of work done during the summer break, so much that it seems inaccurate to call it a break.
Faculty, administrators and staff took advantage of several opportunities for professional development. Traveling to locations as near as Santa Fe and Albuquerque and as far away as Minneapolis Minnesota and Portland Oregon, as well as Denver, groups, some as large as two dozen spent big portions of their summer learning, collaborating with peers from across the country and networking.
Teachers and others learned about and trained in programs for growing and enhancing safe and civil schools. They worked with techniques for schoolwide, consistent and equitable behavior and social interaction standards and expectations, in the classroom, in the halls or cafeteria and at school events.
Other professional development included AVID training. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. It is an educational model that gives students the tools for overcoming individual adversity, meeting challenges and preparing themselves to succeed going forward. Teachers were involved in training situations to acquire more tools to use with students. What do we need to learn? How do we learn? What do we do when some students don’t learn? And finally, what is our next step when students DO learn, how do we enrich that experience?
It wasn’t just teachers who were adding to their toolkits over the summer. Through the New Mexico Public Education Department’s (NMPED) Priority Schools Bureau, Principal Brandy Williams, of Arrey Elementary School was in the New Principal Program, learning skills and techniques she is already putting into practice. Our other three principals, Tony Bastine, Shirley Muncy and Rey Gonzalez were also in programs designed to help them in developing more tools and understanding in meeting their challenges and to raise the bar ever higher at their schools. Room for growth and the desire to continue learning and achieving a higher degree of excellence doesn’t stop with teachers or even principals. Even at the top, Superintendent Nichole Burgin was enrolled in a professional development program this summer.
CHANGES AND NEW PROGRAMS
One change that was noted at TCES and SEC was breakfasts in the classroom. Though perhaps not well understood in the community, this was done in part to address a specific problem. Last year, principals at both schools reported that far too many of their mornings were spent dealing with behavioral referrals, students fighting, throwing things in classrooms or even hitting teachers and other disciplinary problems. The thought was that once arriving at school, students started out the day in the playground. Often this fed into excited, agitated or boisterous behavior and exacerbated behavior issues.
Since instituting the 7:45 drop-off time and breakfasts in the classrooms, Mr. Gonzalez reports that this year he has had a total of only two behavioral referrals, both of which were bus referrals. The breakfast program gives children the opportunity to not only start their day with a full stomach, but also to do so in a much calmer and regulated environment. Teachers still have the option of taking their classes to the playground later.
Whereas last year there was a 10-40 percent participation in the free breakfast program, this year that number is at about 90 percent.
The schools have instituted the Virtual Learning Academy, a way of remote schooling in a flexible learning environment. It offers students in the program the opportunity to continue with classes at home or otherwise away from the school building while still remaining enrolled in school. Students will be able to transition between this and return to in-school learning as their individual needs and situation changes.
In the arts, the schools now have both a filmmaking class offered at Hot Springs High as well as guitar offered in the music department.
The schools are developing a strong partnership with Spaceport America, who will be providing personnel to speak to classes and give classroom presentations.
MENTAL HEALTH
In furthering our school district’s recognition of the problems faced by students and families that impact mental and emotional health and more specifically, wanting to address substance use and abuse and suicide prevention, the district is partnering with the Cook Center for Human Connection.
The importance of this program is felt not only in the schools and classrooms but throughout the community.
Through a link on the district’s web page (www.torcschools.net) anyone in the community can take part. Parents or other caregivers, students, even teachers and school staff of others in the community can locate specific tutorials covering many issues or questions. Also available is the option for individual or group sessions where one can remain anonymous. Specific problems can be addressed with both peer and professional counsel.
Through that link individuals can also register for upcoming specific topic programs, presented in both English and Spanish. There is an October 12 session specific to bullying awareness and prevention. Another in November will deal with substance use and abuse, vaping, smoking, and related issues.
MORE
The list of what our schools are doing to both raise the bar of excellence and offer more opportunities to our students is a long one. We will be visiting some of these in future articles where we can dig deeper into each one. Be sure to watch for these in future issues of the Sierra County Sentinel. For more information on these or any programs or policies in the schools, you should always feel confident contacting your child’s school.
