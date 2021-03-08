Exactly 51 weeks after the school doors closed, they are at last set to fully reopen. New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) announced today that all public schools should prepare for reentry back to regular in-school learning, to be fully implemented by April 5.
In a press release today, T-or-C Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura stated:
"Today, the New Mexico Public Education Department announced that all NewMexico schools are required to transition to a full reentry model by April 5th, 2021. Full reentry entails students and staff reporting to school buildings Monday thru Friday, teaching their full schedule of classes each day, maintaining COVID-safe practices, and adhering to the recommended 6-foot social distancing “to the best of their ability” without separating classes."
"Due to this information, the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District will not transition to the Hybrid Model #3 on March 15th, but rather, will continue teaching and learning in our current (Hybrid #2 Model) until we transition to full reentry on Monday, March 29th. Students who opt to continue in a 100% remote setting may continue to do so; however, they will receive direct instruction weekly, not daily, through class meetings."
"If 100% remote students decide that they want to transition to the full reentry model beginning March 29th, then they may contact their school Principals to make sure they have what they need to successfully transition. Students/families need to let their Principals know if they plan on completing the year 100% remotely, or 100% in-person by Friday, March 12th."
"NMPED and the New Mexico Department of Health also announced that they are prioritizing school personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the next three-four weeks. If staff initially chose to not receive the vaccine, but have changed their minds, please register as soon as possible at: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/"
"The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District is, and has been, well positioned to transition to full reentry, as all staff who wanted to be vaccinated, have been, and our implementation of COVID-safe practices has effectively mitigated the spread of COVID-19 in our school buildings thanks to the hard work of District Personnel, Principals, Teachers, Staff, Students, Families, and our Community. We have waited a long time for all our students and staff to safely return to school every day. We are committed to welcoming our students back with open minds and hearts, and with a keen focus on teaching and learning."
The T-or-C Municipal School District has already begun planning for full reentry. There are plenty of details to work out between now and the anticipated return to normal date of March 29.
