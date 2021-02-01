Following the January 26 decision by the Governor and the Public Education Department allowing the state's high schools and middle schools to enter in-school learning on or after February 8, the T-or-C Municipal School District is preparing for a February 16 start date for reentry. In-school learning would be conducted under the hybrid plan approved by the school board at the beginning of the school year. When complete, all the district's schools will be open to students, as one more step toward a return to school as we are more accustomed.
Once the statewide decision was taken, the district surveyed all high school and middle school staff to get their input on what specific way to implement the hybrid model for use. The State mandates that any district resuming in-school learning must adhere to a hybrid plan allowing no more than 50 percent capacity, physical distancing and other mitigation measures to be taken.
The plan the district is preparing for was favored by a wide margin in the survey. That plan calls for rotating days with two groups of students, who would do all their classwork in two classrooms per day.
Under the plan, the student body at each school will be divided into two approximately equal cohorts, alphabetically by last name, A-L and M-Z. Some adjustments will be made to accommodate families to keep all their children in the same cohort. Families can opt out and choose to remain in 100 percent remote learning if they wish. Once making that decision it will be for the remainder of the current school year.
Under the plan going into effect February 16, Cohort A will attend in-school Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning and teaching planning and prep, and all students will engage in remote learning. Students will rotate daily between two classrooms, spending morning in one classroom and afternoons in the next. Both students and teachers would remain together for half the day, with all course work being done via the Schoology system. Mondays and Thursdays students would do work for their period 1-4 classes, Tuesdays and Fridays they would do work for periods 5-7.
The first week they will be in what would normally be their first period classroom with afternoons in their second period classroom. In week two the third and fourth period classrooms would be used. In each week going forward students would be then in their fifth and sixth period classrooms, and seventh and first period classrooms. (see accompanying chart)
The district has taken strenuous measures to make sure it has ample supplies of PPE for all schools. this includes supplies for cleaning and disinfecting as well as face masks and other supplies. They have had rigorous procedures already in place for screening, including temperature checks and health questionnaires taken before entry to any of the school buildings, including for all sports team practices. Testing of staff will be done in accordance with state guidelines. The district is committed to instituting and maintaining the highest level of safety and mitigation measures possible to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
