The T-or-C Municipal School District is preparing for a February 16 start date for reentry into in-school learning. After a hiatus of 11 months, high school and middle school students will again be allowed to attend class in the school buildings. Thus, joining their elementary school peers, who have been doing so since early in the school year. This following the January 26 decision by the Governor and the Public Education Department allowing the state's high schools and middle schools to enter in-school learning on or after February 8.
In accordance with the state mandate, in-school learning must be conducted under a state approved hybrid plan. The T-or-C District has had an approved plan since the beginning of the school year, which our local school board also approved the implementation of at that time. When complete, all the district's schools will be open to students, as one more step toward a return to school as we are more accustomed.
Once the statewide decision was taken, the district surveyed all high school and middle school staff to get their input on what specific way to implement the hybrid model for use. The State mandates that any district resuming in-school learning must adhere to a hybrid plan allowing no more than 50 percent capacity, physical distancing and other mitigation measures to be taken.
The plan the district is preparing for was favored by a wide margin in the survey. That plan calls for rotating days with two groups of students, who would do all their classwork in two classrooms per day.
Under the plan, the student body at each school will be divided into two approximately equal cohorts, alphabetically by last name, A-L and M-Z. Some adjustments will be made to accommodate families to keep all their children in the same cohort. Families can opt out and choose to remain in 100 percent remote learning if they wish. Once making that decision it will be for the remainder of the current school year.
Under the plan going into effect February 16, Cohort A will attend in-school Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning and teaching planning and prep, and all students will engage in remote learning. Students will rotate daily between two classrooms, spending morning in one classroom and afternoons in the next. Both students and teachers would remain together for half the day, with all course work being done via the Schoology system. On Mondays and Thursdays students would do work for their period 1-4 classes, Tuesdays and Fridays they would do work for periods 5-7.
The first week they will be in what would normally be their first period classroom with afternoons in their second period classroom. In week two the third and fourth period classrooms would be used. In each week going forward students would be then in their fifth and sixth period classrooms, and seventh and first period classrooms. (see accompanying chart)
The district has taken strenuous measures to make sure it has ample supplies of PPE for all schools. this includes supplies for cleaning and disinfecting as well as face masks and other supplies. They have had rigorous procedures already in place for screening, including temperature checks and health questionnaires taken before entry to any of the school buildings, including for all sports team practices. Testing of staff will be done in accordance with state guidelines. The district is committed to instituting and maintaining the highest level of safety and mitigation measures possible to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
SCHOOLS PREPARING
As easily imagined, the staff at both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle Schools are working fast to prepare for the February 16 in-school learning start date. Finalizing class schedules, readying signage, logistical planning for movement through the halls, lunch periods and a seeming million more things. All the while, office staff is fielding a continuous barrage of calls from parents and students. Though many are excited to be returning to school, after such a long absence, there are some who are apprehensive. Those families who choose can opt for 100 percent remote learning for their children, though once in-school resumes, that decision will be final through the remainder of the school year. If you have students in school you are urged to call your student’s school office to make your decision known as soon as possible if you have not already done so.
PLAN TO EXTEND YEAR
In Santa Fe the New Mexico State Legislature is looking at strategies to help students catch up next year after the learning deficits caused by the past ten months of being out of the classroom and instead engaged in remote learning. One option being examined is to extend the school year by either 10 or 25 school days, depending on which program a district opt into. This would equate to two or five weeks. This proposed plan is funded at $139 million, unlikely to reflect to full cost of such a mandate.
The plan was criticized by some lawmakers as yet one more intrusion by the state into something that should be decided by locally elected school boards. The proposal, if enacted, would apply to the 2021-22 school year.
COVID MITIGATION
Though part of the vaccination priority group 1B, teachers and other school staff are still waiting to be allowed to receive their vaccinations. Currently, only the two of the groups in 1B, those over 75 years in age, and those 16 years or over who have other risk factors are able to schedule their vaccinations, if they choose. It is hoped that with increasing amounts of the vaccine becoming available, this will soon change.
The schools are working hard to make sure they have ample supplies of PPE, cleaning and disinfecting supplies in place at all schools. Protocols for temperature checks, health screening, isolation rooms if screening shows someone at possible risk, and other measures, have been in place since the beginning of the school year and are being rigorously adhered to. As long as Sierra County remains at the Yellow Level, staff will be required to be tested, 12.5 percent per week, so that entire staff is tested every eight weeks. This increases at Level Red and decreases if we move to Green.
