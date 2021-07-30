With schools reopening on Monday, August 2, the usual full district staff meeting to kick off the year, held Wednesday, July 28, began with something different this year. In what was billed as a new tradition, the entire district faculty and staff gathered in Hot Springs High’s Tiger Stadium. There, after catching up with old friends and new faces, they launched off onto the first annual “Tiger One Mile Run/Walk,” with the entire assembled staff made four circuits around the track to complete a mile.
In Tiger Stadium before the running began there ere hugs and high fives, chest bumps and laughter and plenty of Tiger Heart on display. It was a chance for shaking off the summer and for selfies. Once the running, walking and otherwise traversing the track, the positive energy was palpable as everyone urged each other on to the finish line. Staff approaching retirement down to the newest freshman teacher was there, as were plenty of kids, from the youngest to the football, volleyball and cheer teams who came as a group, and other Tiger students, there to join the fun and share in the moment.
In arriving on this idea as a high-energy launch the school year, Dr. Segura said that she was inspired by the Tiger track team, watching them at practice. The entire team begins by running around the track. On the backs of the team’s warmups are the words, “We Run Together.” This seemed appropriate to the school faculty and staff as well.
The idea that together they overcame the challenge that last year presented. “The run is a way to symbolically show that we are all in this together,” Dr. Segura said. “We started together, and we will finish together, and we will help and encourage each other to make sure that everyone crosses the finish line.”
After the run/walk everyone went back to the high school cafeteria for a breakfast, a rest, and for the regular meeting portion of the morning’s planned activities in preparation for the school year.
Watch for a Gallery of pictures from the day. See if you can find yourself, or your favorite teacher, staff, coach or athlete in one. If you aren't in one, well, you better be sure to make it to the Second Annual Tiger One Mile Run/Walk School Year Kick Off.
