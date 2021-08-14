The school board met in regular session Monday, August 9 and attended to a number of issues and matters of business. Though last on the agenda, probably the most anticipated item reflected a controversy that is rippling across virtually every school district, in New Mexico, and across the nation. Discussion and guidance from the board was requested on issues revolving around the face mask mandate with school reopening. The agenda item read as follows: “Discuss the NMPED [New Mexico Public Education Department] and NMDOH [New Mexico Department of Health] mask guidance and proof of vaccination for PreK-12 public schools and possible action to develop a resolution regarding local decision-making based on County COVID rate-of-spread data and available resources.”
What this addressed was the state mandate that in schools, Pre-K through grade 5, all students, staff and visitors must wear masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status. Further, that at middle and high schools those fully vaccinated could go mask free while those not fully vaccinated would be required to wear face masks. The option was for all students, staff and visitors at those schools to be masked when indoors. If taking the option of no masks for those vaccinated, the state requires a quick, easily identifiable way of seeing whether someone is fully vaccinated.
Public comment was heavily in favor of no mask mandate at all, though that was something not accepted as an option by NMPED and NMDOH. In one school district that voted to defy the state mandate, the school board was dissolved and removed, and superintendent placed on administrative leave by the state and the mask mandate was instituted.
In asking for guidance on how to proceed each school board member as well as each of the Principals of our schools addressed their views and experience with the issue. The over-arching desire expressed across each was for the schools to remain open and students be engaged with in-school learning.
The primary question was how to proceed at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) and Hot Springs High School (HSHS). Two issues were presented by the Principals, that in having some required to wear masks while others were not was already becoming a divisive issue, and that requiring a identifiable tag on staff and student IDs would both further that divide and leave teachers and administrators personally open to potential lawsuits under the recently passed NM Senate Bill 128.
Without being in violation of the state mandate and face the prospect of the school board being dissolved and administrators removed, the choices were to have everyone at HSHS and TCMS wear masks while indoors, or to allow those fully vaccinated go without and wear an identifier, most likely on their ID badges indicating vaccination status. The second option was also criticized as creating a discriminatory environment at the schools. Two school board members, Board President Brett Smith and Board Secretary Julianne Stroup said they could not recommend fully masking everyone. Board Secretary Stroup was in favor of not requiring masks at any level for any in the schools. Board President Smith stated that while he did not like masks and was not in favor of them, that the board was not considering asking anyone to violate the law, or mandate.
The consensus view was that schools needed to remain open, students needed to be able to attend and that further division among the student body was not desirable. Both Board Vice President Barbara Pearlman and Board member Christy LaFont, stated that it was vital that this not become a politically divisive issue, that personal opinions were not what was important. Rather, the important thing was to put student’s needs, health and emotional safety first, and to keep them in school, learning, being fed and their social and emotional needs being met.
The entire question could soon be made moot if NMPED and NMDOH require masks indoors across all public schools, as many here expect. The district took the step in the hours after the meeting to announce that indoor face masks would be required by all at all schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The board passed a resolution to be sent to NMPED stating its support and desire for the return of local control over these decisions. The board voted 4-1 in favor, with Board Vice President Dr. Barbara Pearlman dissenting. Earlier in the year, the district joined a lawsuit against then NMPED Secretary Stewart over issues including overreach and local control of schools.
OTHER SCHOOL BOARD NEWS
The board approved the adoption of FLEX Friday’s, at all schools, effective Friday, October 29. FLEX, or Flexible Learning Experience is a plan that will allow for a variety of strategies in learning to be pursued. After its initial proposal before the beginning of the school year, each of the four campuses were tasked with developing specifics in how their schools would approach a FLEX Friday plan. At a special working session held before the regular board meeting the Principals from each of the schools, and Lead Teachers from Arrey Elementary gave their detailed proposals for implementation at their schools so the board.
In broad strokes, the plan allows for students in good standing, a 2.0 or C grade or better, the choice of working from home or at school on Fridays. Students not performing to this level would be required to attend school to receive additional support. For students there would be a variety of learning options, including retakes or make-up assignments, lab work or project, re-teaching opportunities for class content support, peer or staff tutoring counseling services and academic assessment and advising. There will be opportunities for one-on-one work with specific teachers, peer study groups, as well as the options for working with student activity groups and teams. Each school has a specific plan, broken down by morning and afternoon, tailored and appropriate to the grade level of the students
Each school will have computer labs and resource centers open for use.
As each school implements this plan, it will be evaluated any needed adjustments made. Families of students
•The board approved contract for the School Resource Officer, awarding to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department again for the coming year. Deputy Sheriff Dale Harrison recently completed National School Resource Officer Accreditation Program in Salt Lake City, to receive certification for the role he has performed in at the schools. It is not a requirement but adds that much more professionalism and expertise to his ability to perform in the role. Under the contract, as before the Sheriff’s Department will pay for part of the expenses involved, including employee benefits, training and equipment.
•The board approved a contract with Shara Thorpe to provide professional and technical services as a consultant in the development and expansion of the Community Schools Program in the district. The program, which began after Dr. Renee Garcia was able to obtain a grant to build the program at Arrey Elementary and Hot Springs High Schools, has expanded and now there is a program being implemented at T-or-C Middle School.
•The board offered its thanks to several community entities for donations made to the schools. Western Sky Health made a donation of 125 backpacks stuffed with school supplies. Both the T-or-C Police Department and the City of Truth or Consequences made donations of substantial quantities of school supplies. The Church at the Butte donated 50 backpacks, also stuffed with school supplies. All donations were a testimony of the support in the community for our students and schools and are being distributed for use.
The next scheduled meeting of the T-or-C Municipal School District School Board will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, September 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.