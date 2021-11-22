In the days leading up to the district school’s Thanksgiving break, the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District was faced with the need to go to virtual learning. This was due to what could be considered to be a “perfect storm” where several factors all converged. A rise in numbers of COVID-19 in students and staff had put a number of students and classrooms under quarantine, and some teachers out sick, from COVID or other illness. That, along with a staffing shortage that is not limited to the district but has been experienced both across the state and nationwide all came together as the Thanksgiving break was approaching.
It was Tuesday, November 16 that the district, faced with a situation brought on by illness, COVID and otherwise, where there were not enough teachers and substitutes to keep classrooms open, bowed to the inevitable, and announced that for the remaining three days leading up to the break, asynchronous learning would be conducted virtually for students from all schools.
At the conclusion of the holiday break, the district said that classes should resume as normal, in-school and in full. The schools are still engaged in their effort to enlist and engage qualified substitutes, as well as to fill other positions that are open.
On November 16, Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura released the following statement about the three-day pullback to virtual learning.
“Good afternoon, Tiger Families. We have experienced an uptick in COVID-positive cases and an increase in the need to quarantine many classes and staff members throughout the District, which has placed the function of our District at an extreme disadvantage. Starting tomorrow, we will be shifting to remote synchronous teaching and learning for all schools for the remainder of the week to reset before Thanksgiving Break. We understand that this is not ideal, but it is important to mitigate the spread of the virus and to ensure we don’t have supervision issues due to so many staff being out sick. Please make sure all your students have their digital devices and a schedule to follow for remote instruction for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is FLEx Friday, so please have your students reach out to their teachers if they need support. Thank you and stay safe.”
As one way of keeping students in the classroom the district is implementing “Test to Stay,” a program, devised by the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) as part of their COVID guidelines for the operation of schools within public health restrictions. The program allows students who have had potential in-school COVID exposure to remain in school.
For schools to participate in “test to stay,” individuals are tested using rapid COVID-19 tests on days one, three, and five following exposure, with day zero being the day of exposure. When there is a delay in being notified of exposure, the testing sequence begins on the day in which a school is notified of the and the individual is in attendance. As long as the individual student is symptom free, there is no need to self-isolate at home. The requirement to quarantine entire classrooms would be dramatically lessened under this program.
Participating in the program is in keeping with the strategic goal of the district since the very beginning of the pandemic restrictions in early 2020, to have our students receiving their education in person, in school to the greatest degree allowed and possible. Students, parents and families would need to register and opt-in to the program individually.
The district is working to launch the program in early December. They have ordered and are awaiting delivery of the necessary supplies, for testing and other, as well as the consent forms. Then they can begin online registration into the program for parents and guardians to complete so that their children can be a part of the program, allowing them much greater potential to benefit from uninterrupted in-school learning through the rest of the school year.
Locally, the program can be funded with money provided by federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Currently, close contact exposure results in 10-day quarantine, often causing entire classrooms to be closed down. This should greatly reduce chances of that being necessary. The long quarantines can cause disruption to not only school’s normal function, but also to the families. Parents work schedules and other activities can be adversely impacted. This is particularly upsetting when the student is non-symptomatic.
In discussing the program, Public Education Secretary (Designate) Kurt Steinhaus said,
“We’ve heard a lot of concern from New Mexico families about long quarantines for asymptomatic students in districts where full-scale remote learning isn’t an option. We want to keep students in class to the greatest extent possible and provide a safe learning environment for students and staff. We believe this Test to Stay program checks those boxes.”
