The Department of Education has announced that ALL New Mexico schools will be closed for 3 weeks starting Monday, March 16 due to the concerns about the coronavirus.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Board Selects New Superintendent
- Woman Found With Meth, Kicks Police
- Coronavirus Update In NM
- Two Stand For Miss Fiesta Crown
- Ralph Edwards Park Project Begins
- Torres Named T-or-C City Clerk
- Tigers In The Final Four
- Tigers Win First Round Playoffs Battle in Den
- T-or-C Muni Election Results Are In
- Tiger Scholars Win Gold
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:04 AM
Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:44 AM
Sunset: 07:17:35 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 42F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:25 AM
Sunset: 07:18:20 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 07:19:05 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:14:45 AM
Sunset: 07:19:50 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:13:25 AM
Sunset: 07:20:34 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:04 AM
Sunset: 07:21:19 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.