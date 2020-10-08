The T-or-C Municipal School District is on the verge of launching both its new website design and an app you can download onto your phone or smart device. The website has been in the works for several weeks and will bring the online look of the district up to date and include many more features. Already, the schools’ website is a source for announcements, schedules, links and more. The app will give the capability of receiving regular announcements and notifications, news, event, and much more. Watch for more on this as it is released. The schools are hoping to do so in the next week. The web address will remain the same as before, www.torcschools.net.
Our district joined with many others from around the state in petitioning the Governor for more local autonomy in making decisions in their local districts for their schools regarding reopening for in-school learning. While agreeing to adhere to the already state approved hybrid models, so far, all districts in the state are not yet allowed to transition middle and high school students into those models, which contain at least some days of in-school face to face learning.
In the orders given in August, elementary schools were allowed to open to the in-school hybrid model on September 8, the day after Labor Day, which they did in many districts, including our own. At that time, it was announced that two weeks after elementary schools made the transition that middle schools would be able to do so, and after another two weeks, high school students could follow. It was anticipated then, that by the end of September, all students at all grade levels would be able to be engaged in our hybrid model for in-school learning.
At the time elementary schools returned for part time in-school attendance, local districts were informed that the timetable had changed, and middle and high schools would transition in something more like 4-6 weeks. We are now entering week 5 of elementary school students return to the schools, and we have not heard yet, when the rest of our students can follow suit. As with everything else statewide this year, we are making adjustments one week to the next, without the ability to make any firm plans for a longer period than one week.
The schools made some adjustments in their daily and weekly schedule, to take effect October 19. To try and provide a more “normal” school schedule, with more face to face time, the schools will have live sessions for each class twice a week. Students will have virtual classroom time with half their classes one each of two days a week. This will begin to mirror more closely how in-school will be one that transition is made.
The schools have stressed that every effort is being made to keep students engaged and help them to be successful in their education and fulfilling all requirements. They emphasize that if a student is struggling, they or their grownups please communicate. Talking with teachers and their specific school about any issues, and the difficulties encountered to work out a plan for that student to improve and excel.
At this time, the schools are still awaiting arrival of the final order of laptops to be provided to all students grades 8-12.
Both across the district and at each individual school, there is an effort to develop events, programs and other activities designed to encourage and engage students. The need to address the issue of isolation and feeling disconnected from school is a very real one. Sports, student activities and so much being on hold, the need to find alternative ways of filling these needs is very real and one the schools are working hard to explore and develop alternatives. All members of the community, but especially students are asked to brainstorm, come up with ideas and communicate them with the schools. Students are being urged, “take back your year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.