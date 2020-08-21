With students working remotely, the district ordered devices for all students early in the summer. Laptops were ordered to provide one for each student, first through twelfth grades, and an iPad for the kindergarten and Pre-K students. With virtually every school and university in the country ordering, we have been playing a waiting game. The good news is that the wait appears to be nearly over. Word from the suppliers early this week was that the iPads were on their way and expected to arrive as this issue of the Sentinel hits the street. District has also been told that the first batch of laptops, about 600, is on its way as well. Delivery is hoped for next week, with the remainder of the order to follow soon.
As iPads and laptops arrive, they will need to be configured and set up for student use, a process the district hopes to complete very rapidly. They will be distributed to the students through the school at which each student is registered. Watch for announcements on this coming soon.
• The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) announced this week that the so-called “dead period” has ended. This was instituted at the beginning of August when schools were told they must begin the school year with 100 percent remote learning. Originally, the dead period was to run until high schools were allowed to enter into their hybrid model, in late September. After consulting with districts across the state, it was decided that sports teams and coaches would be allowed to work together using the summer guidelines. These allow for athletes to work in pods of five to one coach with three pods allowed for indoor work and five pods allowed in outdoor facilities. While weight rooms can be used, as long as proper cleaning can be done, locker rooms remain off-limits. Balls and other equipment can be used within pods. Scrimmages and other competitive drills are still not allowed.
The 2020-21 sports calendar that the NMAA released last month and was published in the Sentinel’s July 17 issue is still the working model, with golf, cross country and volleyball slated to begin in October and football moved to late February. Watch here for further updates as they happen.
