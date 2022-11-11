Truth or Consequences Elementary School students and faculty members welcomed parents and community veterans for a very special Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning, November 11. A full contingent from Hot Springs High School’s JROTC was on hand and color guard members helped to formalize the gathering, which also featured an impressive rendition of Our National Anthem, guest student speakers sharing words of memory and remembrance.

