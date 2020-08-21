Even from behind face masks, the smiles were visible. School’s first day is traditionally one of excitement and maybe just a few tears. There are friends reuniting, anxious parents, and teachers seeing faces, both familiar and new, as they step off the buses and out of cars. Usually there is a lot of laughter, jubilant shouts, quick quiet greetings and one or two of the youngest shedding a few tears. Tears come as well to some of the parents, as they launch a new kindergartener off on the beginning of their journey, or see a senior depart for their last, first day.
Though everything at the schools this year seems different, some things have not changed. With the opening of the school year taking place largely with students away from the school buildings, engaged in remote learning, there were still familiar opening day scenes that unfolded at the elementary schools.
Under the restrictions currently in place, there were still students at each school. Pre-K through third grade can meet at the schools in groups of no more than five students with one teacher in a classroom. Developmentally disabled and other special education students from all grade levels can also similarly meet.
In three weeks, starting the day after Labor Day, all pre-K through third grade students who are registered into the district’s hybrid instructional model will begin the two days in-school, three days remote learning phase. Under the current statewide plan, in two week increments after that, fourth and fifth graders, then the middle school, and finally the high school would reopen to in-school learning following the hybrid model. It is important to note, that all these timetables are subject to change, and likely will do so.
At T-or-C Elementary and Arrey Elementary Schools, children and teachers were meeting in their classrooms. In most cases, all students from those grade levels who had not opted for 100 percent remote learning for the first semester, were able to attend classes following the small pod format.
Once first day greetings a little catching up was done, students and teachers at both schools settled into beginning lessons and the schoolwork that will soon become routine, whether in the current hybrid model, or as we transition back into full, in-school learning.
In many classrooms of teachers whose students are not yet coming to the school, lessons were being taught using the Schoology Learning Management system, or other online tools, such as Zoom Meeting. Whether in school or attending remotely, students across the district were by and large, happy to see the school year begin.
