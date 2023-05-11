While attending to a full agenda of action items during their May 10 regular meeting, one of the primary issues facing the Truth or Consequences Commission was a request from the T-or-C School District to vacate a portion of New School Road.
At the meeting’s outset, commissioners received public comments from citizens objecting to the proposed road closure. Later, as board members moved into a respective public hearing, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez acknowledged statements of opposition from the city’s water/wastewater, streets and electric department managers, as well as a from T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul Tooley, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation. In accepting statements, commissioner heard further objections from several other municipal residents and business owners.
The road vacation request was outlined for the board by school district superintendent Nichole Burgin and the district’s director of safety and security, Alfredo Aguirre. Noting a recent incident, in which a law enforcement pursuit of undocumented aliens ended at the high school and posed a potentially dangerous situation, as well as ongoing concerns about campus safety, Aguirre relayed how T-or-C Police Chief Luis Tavizon was called upon to assess potential solutions.
In later testimony, Tavizon explained how school district authorities called upon him for the assessment and told commissioners he felt the most efficient way to improve security would be combine both school properties into a single campus. The chief suggested such a change could provide better access control and improve law enforcement response to on campus calls, and further said he felt potential impacts upon traffic flow feeding to NMDOT’s North Date Street roundabout project would be minimal.
School superintendent Burgin, acknowledged the incident outlined by Aguirre and told commissioners how three additional incidents have also recently required campus shutdowns. She pointed out how the present configuration requires students and faculty to frequently cross New School Road and suggested the proposed road vacation would eliminate this present safety concern.
In response to questions from the board, Aguirre explained how the proposed plan would allow for the installation of a primary access guard house/station, and further relayed anticipated methods for expediting student/teacher access, while assuring tighter control over others seeking and/or requiring campus access.
Mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler noted the proposed guard house access and questioned if this might not create a traffic bottleneck, emphasizing how the ongoing NMDOT project was specifically tasked with addressing the regular backup of school busses at the date street intersection. Aguirre acknowledged that traffic backups might occur, but suggested the use of both proposed gates would allow for quicker student/teacher access, while still maintaining a closer monitoring of other individuals entering or leaving the campus. He also told the board that potential impacts to the roundabout project would likely not be significant.
Commissioner Shelly Harrelson questioned if a traffic study had been conducted to determine potential impacts to the roundabout project and community access to nearby businesses. Aguirre indicated the district had not conducted a traffic study, but later, assistant city manager Alvarez relayed how NMDOT officials said an approval of the road vacation would likely prompt the need for a formal traffic impact analysis.
After closing the public hearing, commissioners shared comments regarding the school district’s proposal and the statements of opposition they received.
Mayor pro-tem Hechler noted professional experience in managing facility accesses and reiterated a concern that the school district’s proposal would create a traffic bottleneck, as well as a suggestion that the board await completion of the NMDOT project aimed at improving current traffic issues before considering a potential roadway vacation.
Commissioner Merry Jo Fahl acknowledged the school district’s desire to better safeguard students and faculty, but in recognizing citizen concerns, said she felt connecting the two campuses might not be a better solution than securing each individually.
Commissioner Harrelson noted how local developer Randy Ashbaugh was planning the construction of additional roadways, which might provide access alternatives in the future. She suggested the board might readdress the school district’s request once these new access ways are developed.
Mayor Forrister expressed agreement with her fellow commissioners’ statements. While emphasizing she felt security improvements were especially needed for the middle school campus, the mayor said objections received from community members, T-or-C’s fire chief and NMDOT authorities led her to feel the proposed street vacation would not be in the best interest of municipal constituents or the ongoing roundabout project.
With these points noted, mayor Forrister accepted Hechler’s motion to deny the request to vacate the designated portion New School Road. Following a second by commissioner Fahl, board members joined in a 4-to-0 unanimous vote supporting the denial. (Commissioner Destiny Mitchell was unable to attend the morning’s session)
HOUSING PLAN ENDORSED
The morning’s regular meeting included another public hearing, which centered upon a proposed Affordable Housing Plan that commissioners were told would open pathways to better support construction of housing within the city. New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority Community Relations Manager Justin Carmona outlined the plan for the board and relayed how the New Mexico Finance Authority backed initiative would allow the city to donate or otherwise offer contractor incentives, such as property, buildings, infrastructure, direct funding and/or the waiving of impact fees to advance housing construction.
Carmona said incentives approved through the affordable housing program would not violate established anti-donation regulations, and noted thus far, 37 municipalities across the state had already engaged similar affordable housing plans.
In response to this statement, commissioner Fahl first confirmed the affordable housing plan option has been available to T-or-C and other communities since 2004. She questioned why T-or-C hadn’t previously considered the option and why only 37 municipalities have chosen to participate over so many years. Carmona suggested the program had not been as widely promoted as likely should have been and indicated efforts to better communicate the program’s advantages were underway. He noted that T-or-C commissioners did approve an initial plan in 2015, but said there was no further action to advance the municipality’s participation.
City attorney Jay Rubin told commissioners the proposed agreement was very lengthy and pointed out how approval of the plan would place a number of added tasks and/or requirements upon the city. Other than these potentially added responsibilities, Rubin said he had no specific concerns about the proposed housing plan and emphasized the agreement did include a termination clause, should commissioners opt to proceed.
Mayor pro-tem Hechler noted the board was effectively considering a framework for the plan and said future projects would still be required to individually obtain the commission’s approval.
With the public hearing rendering a sole comment of support for the creation of new apartments and rental properties, Hechler further entered a motion to adopt the Affordable Housing Plan and to implement the program as presented, which was unanimously approved by the board.
ORDINANCES PUBLISHED
Commissioners approved four proposed ordinances for publication, ensuring each will be available for citizen review, before returning to the board for formal public hearings and final consideration.
•With a recommendation from water utilities director Arnie Castaneda, commissioners approved the publication of Ordinance No. 752 and Ordinance No. 753. These measures respectively seek increases in one-time charges for both wastewater and water system connections.
•Following a brief presentation by Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead, commissioners unanimously approved the publication of Ordinance No. 754. Muirhead explained how this was another necessary step toward the issuance of joint utility system improvement revenue bonds, and emphasized commissioners would receive a complete review of the proposed measure when it returns to the board for final consideration.
•Commission members also unanimously approved the publication of Ordinance No. 755, which was acknowledged as another proposed long term cell tower lease agreement, similar to others the board has been considering for several months.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•After assuring the approximate $41,000 expense would be derived from a budgeted community development fund and agreeing a new assessment was warranted, commissioners unanimously approved the initiation of a comprehensive water/wastewater cost of service and rate study.
•Board members unanimously endorsed two measures pertaining to a roadway improvement project proposed by local developer Randy Ashbaugh. Commissioners first approved a grant of right-of-way easement and then okayed a related Memorandum of Agreement with NMDOT.
•Further board action included approval of an Economic Development Department grant appropriation agreement to accept funding previously deferred from a Foch Street improvement project, the closure of a bank account originally established to support a currently inactive police department informant incentive program, and the approval of a professional services agreement with the South Central Council of Governments for grant administration.
•Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No. 42, which pertained to a series of budget adjustments. In presenting the proposed fiscal moves, finance director Kristie Wilson noted a majority of the adjustments pertained to revenue increases, and stated she was pleased to see many accounts exceeding increases anticipated in last year’s budget.
•The morning’s regular meeting also featured a special proclamation formally designating May 6 as Miss Fiesta Aubrie Carter Day. Commissioners further recognized Carter, Miss Fiesta First Runner-up Alie Montoya and Second Runner-up Jazlyn Cates with special certificates of appreciation.
