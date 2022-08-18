August 17, 2022- The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local teenager on an outstanding bench warrant.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, just before 4:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a fight call at Hot Springs High School. Officer Kaci Frazier, the school resource officer along with Chief Victor Rodriguez responded to the call. Upon arrival, Officers learned a vehicle carrying one of the juveniles that was involved in the fight had left the scene.
Chief Rodriguez was able to locate the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Ash. During the investigation, Officers made contact with an occupant of the suspect vehicle, Aiyana Ontiveros, age 18, of Truth or Consequences.
Officers learned Ms. Ontiveros who was not a student, but a witness to the fight incident had an outstanding bench warrant from the Sierra County Magistrate Court for failure to pay fines on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated battery. Ms. Ontiveros was arrested without incident and she was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding bench warrant.
The fight incident is still being investigated by Officer Frazier.
For further information please contact: Chief Victor Rodriguez (575) 894-1204.
