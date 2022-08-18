Ontiveros.tif

August 17, 2022- The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local teenager on an outstanding bench warrant.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, just before 4:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a fight call at Hot Springs High School. Officer Kaci Frazier, the school resource officer along with Chief Victor Rodriguez responded to the call. Upon arrival, Officers learned a vehicle carrying one of the juveniles that was involved in the fight had left the scene.

