The mental and emotional health of our children has always been a concern of great importance to parents and families. The isolation and uncertainty created by the pandemic and its accompanying restrictions as well as remote learning only served to magnify these issues. Despite the massive challenges these pose, there are growing resources designed to help families who are struggling cope.
The Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools is partnering with the Cook Center for Human Connection to host a free virtual Family Mental Health Night, May 10, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Featured will be a leading clinical psychologist, during which time, participants will be able to ask questions and learn about available, free resources.
If you are unable to attend, please check out https://ParentGuidance.org where you can access on-demand virtual courses, professional support and a safe community for parents and families to learn how to support their children and get answers to mental health questions. Courses on offer cover a wide range of mental and emotional health issues, including, anxiety, depression self-worth, grief, loss, suicide ideation among other relevant issues. All courses are created by therapist, psychiatrists, psychologists, and other certified mental health professionals. There is also an “Ask a Therapist” portal, where tough questions can be asked.
The Cook Center for Human Connection has made these resources available to help increase hope in a time of continuing uncertainty and growing mental health concerns. There are good people in your community working to provide solutions and help for those who are struggling. If you or anyone you know is in a mental health emergency, reach out immediately to the suicide prevention lifeline here: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741.
