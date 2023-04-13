Schools Partnering For Mental Health

The mental and emotional health of our children has always been a concern of great importance to parents and families. The isolation and uncertainty created by the pandemic and its accompanying restrictions as well as remote learning only served to magnify these issues. Despite the massive challenges these pose, there are growing resources designed to help families who are struggling cope.

The Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools is partnering with the Cook Center for Human Connection to host a free virtual Family Mental Health Night, May 10, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Featured will be a leading clinical psychologist, during which time, participants will be able to ask questions and learn about available, free resources.

