Like nearly 200 schools and school districts across the country over the three years 2018-2020) figures for 2021 are not yet in), the T-or-C Municipal School District’s computer servers were hacked in a Ransomware attack, discovered Wednesday morning, December 29. Law enforcement, the district’s insurance authority and IT team were all immediately informed and began working on the response to and the next steps to take following the.
School staff, students and families were informed via text from outside the effected systems of the attack and the steps they needed to take. All staff and students who have laptops, iPads or other district supplied or linked devices were instructed to log off the school’s systems and shut down their devices.
The schools still plan to open as usual following the winter break, with staff still reporting Monday, January 3 and students back in the schools Thursday, January 6. Despite the attack, schools WILL open and student learning will not be disrupted or compromised.
Online systems for attendance and other applications like Schoology, PowerSchool and Edgenuity will not be in use until the problem is resolved. Attendance and other documentation will be done the old-fashioned way, with pencil and paper.
District phones are also currently down, as they run through the servers.
The district reported that work is ongoing by all pertinent parties, IT, law enforcement and the schools legal and insurance authorities, to get things back online and resolved as rapidly as possible. It is unknown at this time how long this could take but it’s possible it could extend into weeks. The district will be updating as soon as more is known, or progress is made in resolving this situation.
We will publish updates and more information on the Sentinel’s web edition as it becomes available.
